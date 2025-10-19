SCFL premier: Horsham YM end Pagham’s run of victories

Horsham YM proved too strong for Pagham – we have two reports on their 3-0 win here, one from our YM reporter Martin Read, the other from the Lions camp.

Martin Read reports…

Following a slightly rocky period of results, Horsham YM bounced back to winning ways, treating a large crowd to an impressive display against visiting Pagham, near neighbours in the Southern Combination Premier table, running out comfortable winners after dominating, especially in the first half.

YM started as they meant to proceed with frequent attacks. Dan Webster hit the crossbar immediately before a free kick went just over. Then, amid three corners, Archie Cassidy’s left foot strike and Alfie Jones’ header were just off target, but YM were not going to be long-denied.

Horsham YM again welcomed youngsters from the Sothwater Juniors' Academy

In the 35th minute new signing Sam Hards gave them the lead from a powerful volley. Pagham responded with a corner, but Jesse Sentamu promptly doubled YM’s advantage with a pinpoint header.

After MoM Adam Adam clattered the crossbar, the first half ended with Leon Fisher completing his solo run to give YM a 3-0 cushion at the break.

In the second half YM were again very much on top with eight more corners – bringing their match total to 13 – and the Pagham defence had to scramble to block three shots after Jimmy Williams had narrowly missed converting a cross at close quarters.

Delighted YM boss Liam Giles told the County Times: “We’ve had some tough games against top sides, with close results when a draw wouldn’t have been unfair. So I’m very pleased for our young team to win 3-0, with three good goals, and we’ll be aiming to carry this excellent showing into what might be some perhaps easier fixtures.”

With eight successes, YM are now fifth, while, after winning all of their 12 games, Haywards Heath are runaway leaders by eight clear points, Lancing remaining bottom

…

Match report from the Pagham camp…

Pagham arrived at Gorings Mead on Saturday afternoon in good spirits and good form, hoping to capitalise on Horsham YM recent struggles after they suffered two consecutive defeats.

There was a quiet confidence among the Lions’ travelling support – a sense that, despite facing one of the division’s more seasoned sides, there might be something to take home from this one.

However, the absence of two key physical presences – Harry Giles and Howard Neighbour – was always going to be felt, particularly in a game where aerial duels and second balls would prove decisive.

With the slope in their favour, Horsham YMCA came flying out of the blocks and immediately imposed themselves physically and territorially. Their game plan was clear and effective: long diagonals into the channels, quick second balls, and relentless pressure on Pagham’s back line.

YM’s energy forced Pagham deeper and deeper, leaving the Lions chasing shadows for long spells. The hosts’ persistence was rewarded midway through the half when a superb looping effort from distance arced over goalkeeper Conor Kelly, nestling just under the bar to open the scoring in style.

The opener seemed to rattle Pagham, who struggled to regain composure. YM sensed vulnerability and doubled their lead shortly after, capitalising on another spell of sustained pressure. A third goal followed before the break; a sweeping move that left the Lions’ defence stretched and out of shape.

At half-time, YM were fully deserving of their 3-0 advantage, having tied Pagham in knots with their direct but incisive play.

The second period began with Pagham showing more grit and intent, looking to restore some pride. But any hope of a comeback was dashed within ten minutes when Joe Briffa was shown a straight red card following a coming together that saw him leave a high foot in, giving the referee little decision to make.

Down to ten men, Pagham’s task became one of containment rather than recovery. To their credit, the visitors dug deep and matched YM’s physicality, limiting further chances and working tirelessly across the park.

YM, perhaps comfortable with their lead, took their foot off the gas and managed the game professionally, seeing out the final stages with composure and control.

For Pagham, it was a tough afternoon where the first half ultimately decided the contest. Missing key personnel and losing Briffa early in the second half didn’t help, but there were still flashes of resilience and effort that will please the management team ahead of a busy week.

Pagham attention now turns to Tuesday night’s cup tie against Steyning Town, another stern test against a top side – and a chance for the Lions to respond quickly and put this result behind them.