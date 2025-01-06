Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midhurst and Pagham both started the new year with draws in the SCFL premier division.

The Stags got a deserved point on the road on Friday evening against Peacehaven and Telscombe.

Midhurst opened the scoring in the fifth minute, George Bowerman flicking the ball on to Lewis Rustell who coolly lobbed Ryan Hammond in the Haven goal.

Haven responded well forcing Stags keeper Harry Adey into a couple of smart saves. The Stags looked dangerous on the break.

Pagham take on Lingfield at Nyetimber Lane - picture by Roger Smith

Haven drew level on the stroke of half-time, Lewis Beebee heading home from a corner.

The second half started scrappily but as it progressed both sides had good chances. The best chances fell to the Stags, Bowermann seeing a good header go wide. Toby Hewett had a header saved,

The best chance fell to Pat Bullbeck, whose header was brilliantly saved in the last moments.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “I couldn’t fault the lads’ effort, both sides had good chances to win it. Their keeper made a brilliant save in the last moments. We just need to be more consistent in the second half of the season and see where it takes us.”

Midhurst are due to host Eastbourne United on Saturday.

Pagham began their 2025 fixtures with a 0-0 draw at home to Lingfield on a day on which tributes were paid to club stalwart Eruc Nunn, who has passed away.

Eric was life president at Pagham and spent many years on the Sussex county committee. He has been described as a ‘true Lions legend’.

Pagham visit high-flying Haywards Heath on Saturday.