Little Common boss Russell Eldridge spoke of his delight after they won the Sussex Senior Cup derby in midweek at home to neighbours Bexhill United.

On 16 minutes a ball Ryan Moir’s sweet strike flew into the top corner of Finn Holter’s net.

Just before the break Common drew level when Lewis Unwin found the net – and that shifted the dynamics of the game.

Common came out for the second half sensing their opportunity, and just a few minutes into the second period a free kick was swung into the Bexhill box. It was nodded down and Reuben Martin converted it.

Little Common, pictured celebrating a recent goal v Guernsey, had further success when they beat Bexhill | Picture: Jon Smalldon

Common boss Russell Eldridge said: “It was a good win and was nice to keep the momentum going. We started slowly, but found our way back into the game and scored at the right times just before and after half-time.

“It was another good team performance and nice to progress. We’re on a good run after a slow start – credit to the group who have shown good desire and commitment.

“We’ve simplified things and have been effective at what we do. It’s been nice to keep some clean sheets as well as score goals with a variety of players contributing.

“We will continue to focus on one game at a time and try to pick up points and progress in the cups.”

Tomorrow in the SCFL Premier, Common – 12th in the table after three wins from their opening six games – go to Horsham YM and Bexhill visit Roffey.