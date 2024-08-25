Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was July 11, 2023 when myself and small number of Crawley Town fans first saw Ade Adeyemo kick a ball for the Reds.

It was at East Grinstead in a pre-season friendly and the former Millwall youth player was on trial as Scott Lindsey looked to rebuild his squad after saving the Reds from the drop from League Two after a disastrous season.

Ade, whose full name is Adetokunbo Bamidele Adeyemo, was one of a few triallists that night - including striker Sonny Fish.

But it was Adeyemo who stood out. I wrote a ‘Six things we learned’ piece from the game and this is what I said: “Former Leyton Orient striker Sonny Fish looked busy and was a handful and there was an assured performance from a young centre back rumoured to be from Arsenal youth, but the one who caught the eye was Ade Adeyemo. The striker forced a couple of brilliant saves from the home keeper. He looked sharp and comfortable with both feet. One to keep an eye on.”

Crawley Town forward Ade Adeyemo | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

And I remember speaking to Scott Lindsey after the game and he said: “This kid is going to be special.”

Fast forward to approximately 4.45pm on Saturday, August 17, and Adeyemo has just scored the winner for the Reds at Cambridge United.

The 26-year-old ran on to a brilliant through ball by Josh Flint, he rounded the keeper, and although it looked like he took it too wide, he produced a calm finish to hand Crawley three points.

The former Cray Valley PM player’s first season at the Broadfield Stadium was hampered with injury. Reds fans got a glimpse of what he could do as the only shining light in the 6-2 defeat to Worthing in the Sussex Senior Cup, scoring both the Reds goals. But he also limped off injured that night.

But he made four league starts and numerous substitute appearances - the most notable when he scored the winner against Notts County in March, which proved vital in Reds reaching the play-offs.

And this season already we have seen more of what Ade can do. As well as the goal against Cambridge, he scored in the 4-2 Carabao Cup win against Swindon Town.

You can’t help be impressed with his progress and everytime he comes on and starts running at the opposition defenders, you feel something is going to happen - and you also feel the homes feel something is going to happen.

And manager Lindsey is a big fan of the forward. “I really like Ade,” he said. “He's capable of scoring goals with his left, his foot right and from all sorts of angles and distances.

“He's got a hammer foot, he can really strike through the ball really well.

“I thought he took his goal brilliantly [against Cambridge]. Well, thought you actually took it too wide at one stage. But it was a good action.

“He's done well for us. He's going to be a big player for us this season.”

There are going to be some worried looking League One defenders this season when Ade has the ball – and I for one can’t wait to see that. And I can’t him develop more this season because he is one of those players who gets you off your seat when he has the ball.