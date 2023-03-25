Scott Lindsey hails ‘outstanding’ Crawley Town performance after Rochdale win

Scott Lindsey was “really pleased” with an “outstanding” Crawley Town performance as the Reds defeated Rochdale 2-0.

Crawley Town dominated a bottom of the league Rochdale side to send them four points clear of relegation trouble, in front a packed-out Broadfield Stadium.

“I thought we were outstanding,” said Lindsey after the match. “We potentially could have scored more but that me being greedy. But we performed really well.”

The Reds were dominant from first minute when Ashley Nadesan went through on goal but had his effort saved by Rochdale’s Richard O’Connell. The team’s aggression, fronted by James Tilley’s superb work rate was crucial in their success.

“We wanted to be fast attacking and on the front foot in the opening counters of the game,” added Lindsey. “That was really important to show Rochdale, that we meant business today. The players delivered that really well.”

Dom Telford opened the scoring with a 35th minute finish despite his back to goal and surrounded by several defenders, celebrating with his arms spread in front of hundreds of joyous Crawley supporters.

“We’ve been working hard with Dom on the training ground,” said Lindsey. “He’s a great character and works extremely hard. I’m really pleased for him to score that goal and it was great to be fair with his back to the goal and how he managed to swivel and finish it well.”

Crawley only made one change from their draw at home to Doncaster on Tuesday night, as Kellan Gordon was brought into right-back against Rochdale. That same names on the sheet approach, has been something Crawley have been looking for all season.

“If you look at most successful teams, throughout the leagues up and down the country, they usually have real continuity throughout their squad,” added Lindsey. “Normally they pick the same team every week. We’ve not had that with the injuries we’ve had so it’s been difficult for us. But what we want to do is have a real fit squad here, and make sure that we have that continuity within the teams that we pick.”

It was hard to pick out an empty seat in Crawley’s Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, as the Reds initiated their second game within their £2 a ticket scheme to draw fans behind the team. When asked on the impact of the fans, Lindsey said, “The fans were brilliant today.

“Someone’s just told me that it was close to nearly five thousand in here, which is amazing really. They were fantastic throughout the game. They sang all the way through, and they were brilliant at the end there as well.

“I really enjoy applauding them after the game as well. It means a lot to me. We’ve got nine games left, stick with us, there’s going to be ups and downs, but we’re going to try and win every game. The players are going to have to be working extremely hard for that to happen. Will we win every game? Probably not but we want them to stick with us all the way through.”