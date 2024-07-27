Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Lindsey said he is not concerned by the number of goals Crawley conceded in their pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace – which ended 6-3 to the Premier League side.

The Reds made a good account for themselves – after a dismal start – as they went toe-to-toe with Oliver Glasner’s team in an entertaining, nine-goal thriller at the Broadfield Stadium. Click here to see our player ratings.

“The fans certainly got their money’s worth,” Crawley manager Scott Lindsey said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Lots of it I was really pleased about. They scored four goals from our mistakes so we’ve gifted them four. One goal is questionable if it’s offside or not.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey at a press conference | Picture: Mark Dunford

“The last goal is a bad bit of defending from us. We don’t defend that action very well.

“We scored two really good goals on the press which is pleasing for me. We want to make sure players are rewarded for their hard work so it makes them buy into it.

“If we can press like that against a Premier League team and score goals we can do that against a League One opposition. Loads of encouragement from the game today – maybe more in the second half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A strong Crystal Palace side – which featured a host of top flight regulars – raced into a 2-0 lead after just three minutes. They were two very classy finishes from Odsonne Edouard and Jes Rak-Sakyi but were helped by some very poor defending by a Crawley side – which featured six new signings in the starting XI.

The hosts were 4-0 down at half-time before Lindsey tweaked things during a drinks break in the first-half – reinforced during the half-time interval.

“We got our press slightly wrong and changed it, in-game,” the 52-year-old said.

"We got better after that period. We were a little bit too square and inviting them to press us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased. I think we had more of the ball than them which is incredible. We need to make sure we nullify our mistakes.

"We could have won the game without those. A lot of be pleased about, including in the first half. Slightly different press in the second half and we found spaces better.”

Lindsey said he would still like to see his side ‘create more from open play’.

He added: “We are working hard on the training ground. It’s a new group with new players so it will take time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want more minutes in the tank in next pre season games and bed down the principles of how we want to play.