Scott Lindsey reveals he spoke to other clubs before opting to return to Crawley Town

Scott Lindsey says he 'had other offers’ before opting for Crawley Town.

The former Swindon Town boss joined Crawley Town in January 2023. After successful 2023/24 season which ended in promotion to League One, he left Reds to join MK Dons in September.

But his spell at Stadium MK ended only five months at the beginning of March.

And then this week, following Rob Elliot's departure, the 52-year-old returned to the Broadfield Stadium.

Scott Lindsey at last yeear's promotion party at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Mark Dunford

"I've been out of work for not far off three weeks now,” said Lindsey. “I spoke to another club in League One. I spoke to a club in League Two. And then obviously Crawley had been in touch with me once they parted company with the manager.

“It was a process that happened fairly quickly. I had to make a decision. And it was an easy decision in my opinion. People say never go back to where you were successful, but I just don't read into any of that.

“I just feel at home here. I love this club.”

Lindsey gave fans memories that will live forever with a stunning Play-Off campaign which included a record 8-1 aggregate score in the semis against MK Dons and a successful day out at Wembley.

“What I did last year will probably be in my memory forever. What we achieved as a club was just amazing, wasn't it? The fans loved it.

“The amount of people that went to Wembley and just the feeling and what we achieved. My family certainly wanted me to come back here.

“They were like, ‘no, we've got to go to Crawley’. That's so important to us as a family because of how they remembered the time here and how welcoming the staff and people here made my family feel welcome.

“We just feel that this feels like home to us I did have other offers. But yeah, it just feels right, you know.”