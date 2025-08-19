Scott Lindsey reveals the game where he realised there was 'something special' about Crawley Town as he celebrates 100 games in charge

When Scott Lindsey walked out at Gresty Road on Saturday it would have been a proud moment for as he led out the club he loves for the 100th time.

Over two spells, Lindsey has had a rollercoaster ride as Crawley Town manager, from saving them from certain relegation in 2023, to leading them to an unlikely promotion via the play-offs in 2024, to leaving the club and then returning and almost saving them from another certain relegation.

Despite the brief sabbatical away from the club, Lindsey is now here to stay and is focussed on bringing stability to the club with new owners KB Sport and Leisure, and taking Reds up the league.

But when did Lindsey realise Crawley Town was the club for him?

Scott Lindsey celebrates with Crawley Town fans after their vital win at Hartlepool United in 2023 | Picture: CTFC

“I think it was the Hartlepool game when I felt it was something special,” said Lindsey. This was a must-win game for the Reds and Lindsey masterminded a 2-0 win thanks to two goals from Dom Telford.

“The fans travelled a long way up the country and I remember celebrating at the end of the game and going into the dressing room and thinking ‘this feels proper’,” said Lindsey.

Crawley were tipped to be relegated the next season by pretty much everyone and they proved everyone wrong.

“I really liked the fact we were backed to be relegation favourites, it helped us,” said Lindsey.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey before the Newport County game this season | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“And the fact we built a narrative in the dressing room and we used it. We liked the fact we were underdogs and I like being an underdog, I think it helps me create an environment, almost an ‘us against the world’ type of environment. And I like that about the club, I think we are always going to have that because we are quite a small club in many ways.

“It’s also help us, it’s certainly helped my success since I have been here.”

One thin g we have seen in his 100 games is Lindsey’s love for the fans - and the fans love for their Gaffer.

“I absolutely love this club, I feel it’s my club. The relationship I have with the fans is second to none, I think they are class,” said Lindsey. “Even on Saturday, we lose the game but we showed a fighting spirit which is why they applauded us at the end.

“It was emotional really because I’m desperate for the lads to do well and I am desperate for the fans to see us win a game and score some goals to make them happy. I am sad we haven’t kickstarted our season yet and I really want that to happen.”

And where will the club be in another 100 games with Lindsey in charge? “Talking to Raph [Khalili, owner] and where we want to go, we want to go through the leagues.

“That’s going to happen eventually but it might take a bit of time. We have got to build a continuity with the playing staff and staff and not have those wholesale changes every window.”