Scott Lindsey says Crawley Town 'just feels like home' in first interview since his return to the club
Lindsey’s returned to the club on Thursday night night following Rob Elliot’s departure on Wednesday and he took charge with immediate effect and was getting plans in place on Friday morning with team meetings and training.
And we got to catch up with the 52-year-old at the Broadfield Stadium to talk about his heralded return the club where he brought big success and memories that will last forever.
Lindsey told us ‘it just feels like home’ and said he believed they can pull off another miracle by staying in League One this season
He also told us his spell and experience at MK Dons has made him a better manager. You can watch the full interview in the video at the top of this page.
Lindsey said: “It just feels like home to me. I’m really pleased to get it done and get in and get to work. I know the affiliation I've got with fans here and obviously the backroom staff, the owners, and the players.
“So, yeah, it feels like home really. It feels like I've only been away a few months, which I actually have!”
Lindsey got straight to work this morning and said: “It feels like I've never been away, I've got to be honest with you. Just familiarising myself with obviously the players I don't know, but it feels like I've never been away. I just had a really good feel about it today. I've enjoyed it. You wouldn't know the team are down the bottom of the division. You really wouldn't know."
Crawley are currently 22nd in the League One table and nine points from safety. Lindsey knows it’s a tough task but says it’s achievable. “Of course it is,” he said. “All the time it is achievable. It's achievable. Do you know what I mean? The minute it's not, it's not. And that's it.
“We're probably looking at the nine games. We maybe need to win six, if not maybe seven, right?
“We've only won seven all season, so straight away you think, oh, that's hard. That's what we're supposed to do. We need to win football matches, right?
“So, come on, we can do it. Will we do it? Who knows? I've got to instil a belief in the players to believe we can, because I believe we can. I've said it all along. Everything's achievable. We did unthinkable things last season, right? That was tough. This is it now and we know what we've got to do. We've just got to do it.”
Reds host Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium tomorrow.