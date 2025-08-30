Scott Lindsey says his Crawley Town side didn't 'play like us' in Chesterfield draw

Scott Lindsey said his Crawley Town side ‘didn’t play like us’ in the 2-2 draw against Chesterfield.

Harry McKirdy’s first half brace made it 2-0 at half time but second half goals from Dylan Duffy and Armando Dobra meant Reds had to settle for only their second point of the season.

Lindsey said ‘unprofessional moments’ cost his side in the draw but highlighted the possession stats that showed his side weren’t themselves.

"We don't play like us,” he said. “In the second half we never played like us. We're supposed to be a possession based team where we're probably around 40% possession in that second half.

Harry McKirdy puts former Red Kyle McFadzean under pressure as Crawley Town took on Chesterfield | Picture: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Timesplaceholder image
Harry McKirdy puts former Red Kyle McFadzean under pressure as Crawley Town took on Chesterfield | Picture: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times

“That's not us. And why is that? It's because we're weak. We give in too easy to a good opposition and we're not brave enough to step forward, do our jobs properly and play our way.

“So that's what's kind of lost us two points today. Should I be pleased that we've got a point away at Chesterfield? Maybe. Yeah, maybe I should. But in the manner in which we've got it, it's not acceptable. We should have come away with three.”

Crawley remain in 22nd position in the League Two table with Shrewsbury Town and Cheltenham Town below them.

On Saturday, Reds travel to Harrogate Town, who are currently 14th following their 2-0 defeat to Bromley.

