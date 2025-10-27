Scott Malone is ‘massively important’ to Crawley Town, says Lindsey

By Ron Alderman
Published 27th Oct 2025, 08:16 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 08:16 GMT
Scott Malone had a hand in three of the four goals Crawley Town scored in their win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday – and his importance on and off the pitch is not lost on manager Scott Lindsey.

Talking after his side’s impressive 4-0 win, Lindsey said “He’s important for every game. He’s brilliant. Just his experience and his voice out there. You can hear him giving information out all the time.

“His quality on the ball is good. He can run. For an older gentleman, he can really run. His numbers are always good. His numbers are always usually the high end of the team. And he was excellent.”

It’s not just what Malone brings on the pitch, but his experience off the pitch as well, that pleases the manager.

Scott Malone scored one and made one as Crawley beat Bristol Rovers | Picture: Grant Mansfieldplaceholder image
Scott Malone scored one and made one as Crawley beat Bristol Rovers | Picture: Grant Mansfield

Lindsey said: “He’s massively important to us, not just out on that pitch but in and around the building, the dressing room area. He’s a great guy. I’m so pleased we’ve got him back.”

Malone was substituted with 14 minutes left in the game, but he had already contributed to all three of the goals scored while he was on the pitch.

Lindsey joked: “We had to take him off at the end because the last time he played 90 minutes, it took him two weeks to get over it! So, we had to protect him.

“And he was involved in pretty much all the goals as well, wasn’t he?

"The first one is obviously a deflection, but we don’t score it if he doesn’t take the shot. He scores himself on the set piece. And then a great ball in for Harry Forster’s goal. So involvement in a lot of goals. And I thought he played well again. I thought he was really, really good.”

