Seaford Head win Sussex County Shield: 21 pictures of action and celebrations

Kick off went to the Weald who were pinning Seaford back but Seaford managed to get the ball and passed in down the wing were Sam Perkins started a run rounding a few players he managed to get his shot away which flew into the back of the net.

Now with both sides battling for the ball The Weald's Albie Gooda managed to get a shot away which ended in the back of the net 1-1 that’s how it stayed until half-time.

With Seaford taking the restart, they were soon on the attack with Zac Gibson, cutting in from the wing Zac rounded a few players and shot 'back of the net' 2-1 to Seaford.

Play restarted and soon the Weald were on the attack with Dylan Peck who lobbed a shot over defender and keeper 2-2.

With both teams pushing hard and players going down with cramp, and time ticking, the Seaford Manager Mr Sutton made a switch putting on Alfie Batchelor (this was his first start for the team).

Alfie was soon battling hard and broke few with the ball and took a shot which went passed the keeper straight into the net, Seaford Head held on till the finale whistle 3-2 the final score.

The Shield was presented to Seaford Captian Jimmy Brooks.

Words and Pictures Paul Trunfull

1 . Seaford Head win in Sussex County Shield : Seaford Head win in Sussex County Shield Seaford Head U16 boys took on The Weald School from Billingshurst for the Sussex County Sheild. Photo: Paul Trunfull

