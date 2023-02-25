Seaford Town fans lead new era … Crowborough footballers have the power

A pair of lifelong Seaford Town Football Club supporters are leading the club into a new era.

Sarah Scott and Roy Ranger have taken over the reins as co-chairs of the Bramber Lane club.

Sarah’s two children play for the club. Her daughter plays for the under-nines mixed and girls’ teams while her son plays for the under-16 all inclusive team. Sarah grew up making weekly trips to the clubhouse as her mother was a devoted volunteer at the club.

Roy has watched the club since he was a boy and played regularly for Seaford. His daughter also plays for the under-nine girls.

Their focus is on improving facilities, growing the youth section, working with local schools and businesses and playing a bigger role in the community.

Sarah said: “We want to build on the fantastic work the former chair Tom Webster, did for the club.

“Roy and I feel there’s so much potential for the club to positively impact Seaford’s community.

“We have a growing number of youth teams, including girls’ sides from seven to 15-year-olds and all-inclusive teams at under-12, under-16 and adults.” Roy said: “We’ve made immediate improvements to the clubhouse and have plans to give more local businesses a chance to get involved.

“We want to work more closely with our neighbours and listen to their ideas and issues. Above all else, we need more club volunteers across various roles.” To find out how you can get involved, email [email protected]

CROWBOROUGH ATHLETIC

Crowborough Athletic FC under-eights are jumping for joy after a £250 award from UK Power Networks for smart kit to match their nifty footwork.

Parent helper Ian Coleman, who volunteers at the club where son Archie, seven, is a player, nominated the squad for his employer’s Team Sport Award.

The scheme is run by UK Power Networks to encourage staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and developing sports opportunities.

Coleman, a training manager at UK Power Networks, said: “Many teams we play are smartly dressed, whereas we arrive for matches wearing different kit.

“We are smartening up the team to help them look and feel more professional.

"The kids are really happy and the parents were delighted when they heard the news.

"The club doesn’t have spare money to spend on new tops, so this was a chance to provide them with an extra boost to help them feel like a team.”

The team train and play matches on Saturdays at Crowborough Wolfe Recreation Ground, competing in the Crowborough & District League.

Adam Saunders, coach of the team, said: “The players are doing really well and we’ve seen a massive improvement this year.

"They are definitely growing as a team. The new tops will support their progress and we’re grateful to UK Power Networks for their support.

"It’s rewarding helping the team to grow, learn new skills and make new friendships.”

UK Power Networks own and run the cables and substations which deliver electricity from the national grid to 8.4 million homes and businesses across London, the South East and East of England, serving approximately 20 million people.

As the country’s biggest electricity distributor, it has invested more than £6.4 billion in its electricity networks since 2011, focusing on safety, network reliability, sustainability and affordability by caring for vulnerable customers and keeping costs low.