Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seaford Town boss Paul Wise says last year’s play-off heartache helped motivate him and his squad to go and win the Southern Combination Division 1 title this season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town clinched the trophy with a 2-1 win at Storrington on the final day – finishing two points ahead of Forest Row, who’d pushed them all season.

The scenes afterwards were in stark contrast to a year ago, when they lost to Wick in the play-off final after missing out on the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wise told us: “After the way last season finished, and the heartbreak of the play-offs, the goal was to keep the core of the squad together and win the title.

Seaford Town with the trophy - picture by Chris Gregory

"We tweaked a few things tactically but on a whole our ethos remained the same.”

Wise said winning the division to claim the only automatic promotion place had not been easy,.

"Since the format for promotion changed so that only the champions are guaranteed promotion, it has been a far harder league to get out of,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Forest Row were my early favourites, especially with the squad they have. The plan was to stick close to them and we knew we’d be in with a shout.”

Wise said it was a real team effort to win the league. But he said: “Some new signings really stood out, Tom Shelley and Hayden Beaconsfield were fantastic. Josh Wright really stood up this season, scoring 22 goals – for someone so young that’s a huge achievement.”

Now Seaford’s thoughts turn to a premier division campaign next season – and Wise does not want to see too many changes over the summer.

"I feel we’re ready to compete in the premier division,” he said. “Obviously there will be some ins and outs but the plan is to keep this group together.”