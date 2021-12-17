Seaford Town shock Isthmian League Lancing in RUR Cup

Seaford Town pulled off an impressive cup upset at The Crouch as they saw off Isthmian South East outfit Lancing 3-1 to book their place in the quarter-final of the RUR Charity Cup. Picture by Andy Pelling

A double from Callum Connor along with an effort from Alex Saunders helped Seaford on their way in what was a spirited performance from the hosts.

Despite manager Paul Wise describing the tie as a ‘free hit’, his Seaford side showed they were more than up for the occasion, setting the tone early with a pressing display full of intent.

Within minutes the home side had already conjured up a great chance to take the lead. Some incisive play between Saunders and Connor led to the latter being put through on goal, with Lancing keeper Alieu Secka standing firm to deny his effort.

Seaford continue to apply the pressure, and with just under five minutes on the clock, the hosts would go on to find an opener.

A mix-up at the back for Lancing eventually led to Connor retrieving possession just inside the box, and with Secka way off of his line, the striker was able to lift the ball into an empty net to give Seaford an early lead.

Having been their own worst enemy with a series of errors leading to a number of dangerous openings for Seaford, the Lancers eventually managed to settle on the ball and looked to create from deep as the home side began to retreat into their own half.

However, despite their superior quality of passing slowly coming into effect, any attempt to breach the opposition back line saw little reward as Lancing continued to be shut out by an organised Seaford defence.

Having made it in at the break with their lead deservedly intact, Seaford came back out for the second half not only looking to preserve their advantage, but to avoid what would have been a fifth venture into extra-time in cup competitions this season.

Lancing, on the other hand, emerged for the second half looking to prevent a fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions, with this game potentially being viewed as an opportunity to spark some confidence back into Kane Louis’ side.

Lancing immediately looked to take the upper hand upon the start of the second half, earning a number of corners early on.

And, with 48 minutes played, Lancing eventually took advantage of this spell with centre back Will Berry glancing a header home following a delivery from the right flank to make it 1-1.

But it did not take long for Seaford to get back into their first half rhythm, and they would go on to retake their lead brilliantly just over five minutes following the equaliser.

Once again, Connor proved to be the talisman for Seaford. Callum Edwards did well to dig out a looping cross from the far left hand side, which was met superbly on the volley by Connor whose effort nestled low into the far corner of the net.

The home side were not done there, and after winger Simon Piper saw a header fly over the bar, Seaford’s lead was soon doubled after 62 minutes.

Midfielder Saunders came up with the third, with Edwards yet again providing the assist with another accurate ball into the box which was headed back across goal and into the net by Saunders, sending the Seaford bench into raptures.