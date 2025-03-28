Seagulls striker can still shine
The 20-year-old has endured a frustrating time since joining former Seagulls boss Graham Potter at West Ham in January, making just five substitute appearances.
Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison, who also played for the Boys in Green, reckons Ferguson’s goal in a vital 2-1 win against Bulgaria could be the boost the player needs.
“It's a big goal because he's had a lot of injuries - and Brighton have been flying - so he found it difficult. Going to West Ham, he hasn't started a lot of games and has been coming off the bench.
“I always say when you go away on international football and you get a goal, you come back to your club ten feet taller. If I'm Graham Potter, I'm starting Evan Ferguson in the next Premier League game because he'll be full of confidence.”
Ferguson’s strike on Sunday night helped secure the Republic’s Nations League B survival – his first goal for club or country since November 2024.
West Ham have nine games to play in the Premier League, with Wolverhampton Wanderers next on Tuesday. For Ferguson, that could provide the perfect opportunity to get his first West Ham goal.
“We all know he's a talent,” Morrison added. “People have to realise he's still at a young age. The injuries have not helped him, but he’s a handful and with Evan Ferguson you know what you're going to get.
“He can beat players, can hold the ball up and he can score goals. He’s kind of the complete centre forward, but he just needs to stay fit and get a run of games. That's the big thing.”
