Lewes face a bittersweet end to the 2024-25 season as they welcome Cray Wanderers in their final match this Saturday.

With manager Craig Nelson shortly leaving the Dripping Pan to take charge of Tonbridge Angels, and the majority of staff and players also expected to depart, it is an emotional finish for Lewes.

In the last week, the Rooks lost two close games to miss out on a top-half finish.

On Good Friday, they went down to a 3-1 home defeat to Carshalton Athletic, conceding two added-time goals after leading 1-0 at half-time.

This weekend marks the end of the Craig Nelson era at Lewes FC | Picture: James Boyes

Then, on Easter Monday, they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Folkestone Invicta, who leapfrogged them into 12th place in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

All this was without captain Danny Bassett, who was hit with an eight-month ban from football for breaching FA Rule E8, regarding historic betting.

In Bassett’s place, centre-back Josh Spinks stepped up as captain and Shae Hutchinson led the line.

Speaking last weekend, Nelson said: “Bass has done an incredible job for us on and off the pitch.

“To lose someone of his stature, it doesn't matter what team you are, it’s going to make some dents.

“That ban could have come a lot quicker. I think we've been fortunate enough that it's only three games [for Lewes]. But the boys will stick to task and do the best they can, as they have done all season.”

While the Isthmian Premier Division’s final-day drama will concern the three-way title fight and Chichester City’s play-off push, Lewes have to be content with finishing as the division’s third-best Sussex side.

The Rooks have the most draws in the division, with 13 after 41 games, while 14 wins and 14 defeats sum up the rollercoaster nature of the season.

They can finish between 12th and 14th on the final day, and in Cray Wanderers welcome an opponent who spent much of the early season with relegation fears before eventually securing a top-half spot.

Back in August, the Rooks beat Cray 3-1 at Flamingo Park, with goals from Eddie Allsopp, Bassett and Marcus Sablier wrapping up a comfortable win.

Cray have only lost five of their 17 matches in 2025 and boast three potent goalscorers in Nyren Clunis, Soul Kader and former Lewes man Josh Williams.

Nelson said: “We go again for Saturday, and one I'm looking forward to.”

Kick-off this Saturday is 3pm at the Dripping Pan.