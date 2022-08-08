See extraordinary own goal that gave Hassocks victory in the FA Cup

Hassocks in action against Whitehawk in pre-season | Picture: Chris Neal

A quarter of an hour into the first half and Lingfield number one Harvey Mills stroked a goal kick out to Conor Wilford in the left back position looking to advance up the line. Wilford was under no pressure when he cut back and aimed to return the ball to Mills.

Unfortunately, the Lingfield defender got it totally wrong and ended up leathering a lofted pass nowhere near the advancing Mills. Instead, it flew into the back of the unguarded Lingers net from a good 25 yards out. As far as own goals go, you will be hard pressed to see a better one. Within 24 hours of the full time whistle, the video had reached over a quarter of a million views on Twitter. See the goal in the embedded Tweet lower down this article.

And if it is any consolation to Wilford, he did provide one of the only moments of entertainment in what was otherwise a scrappy, ugly affair far removed from the Robins’ seven goal midweek thriller against Midhurst & Easebourne. Not that Hassocks will care. Other than the £1125 banked in prize money, the most pleasing aspect for the Robins would have been keeping a clean sheet.

A turgid 1-0 to get the season up and running and give James Westlake his first win as head coach was just what the doctor ordered after shipping seven goals in the opening two games. Westlake made two changes from the 4-3 Tuesday night defeat against the Stags. He started himself in midfield, pushing Leon Turner further forward alongside Phil Johnson in place of Liam Benson.

Sam Cash meanwhile made his first full appearance since re-joining Hassocks from AFC Uckfield Town as Charlie Tuck dropped out. It was a good afternoon for Cash, who was a worthy winner of the Robins’ starman award for his part in a much tightened defensive showing.

Hassocks had the first opening, carved out via the positivity of Turner. The former Croydon man picked up possession deep inside his own half and outpaced and tricked his way past three Lingfield defenders on a run covering 60 yards of the pitch. The finish could not match the approach sadly, Turner firing a weak effort straight into the arms of Mills. Still, the home crowd roared their approval.

Roars were replaced by laughter when Wilford had his head-in-hands moment. Whilst the crowd chuckled, Hassocks players congratulated Phil Johnson, as if his half-hearted press that left him 20 yards from Wilford had caused the hapless defender to score an own goal they will be talking about for years to come.

Johnson played more of a role in setting up the opportunity that gave Hassocks their best shot at extending the lead. He put in a superb sliding challenge on Lingfield skipper David Heaton to win back possession. The loose ball fell to Lewis Westlake. The Hassocks captain showed great awareness to realise Mills was off his line and even better technique to strike a first time effort from a good 40 yards.

Mills was left scrambling back as the ball sailed over his head once again. The difference this time was it went inches over the bar and was hit by a Hassocks player rather than Mills’ own defender. Troublingly for Hassocks, Johnson departed after that with Benson taking over. Hassocks are already without the services of Pat Harding through three broken ribs, so to lose Johnson for a period of time would be a blow with such a busy fixture list throughout August and September.

Benson was soon into the action, laying up an Alex Bygraves flick from a Harvey Blake long throw for Jack Troak to volley towards goal. It needed a flying block from Luke New to keep it out at the expense of a corner. Lewis Westlake then curled a free kick into the side netting in the last action of the half.

Chances were at even less of a premium in the second 45. Cash collected a Troak throw, weaved his way past New and Richard Wetton into the box and delivered a low cross just turned behind by Rhyan Ramsey. Had the clearance been two inches for the right, the Beacon would have had its second own goal of the game.

Cash then proved his worth defensively, making two blocks in a melee from a corner as Lingfield began to pour forward in search of an equaliser. That left space for Hassocks to exploit. Benson looked to be in on two occasions racing behind, only for Mike Adepoju to intercept.

Substitute Jamie Wilkes, a tall striker signed from AFC Uckfield, then led a late counter attack by feeding Benson down the right. Benson crossed for Troak, who could have laid off to the rangy Wilkes but opted to go for goal himself via an acrobatic volley on the turn which dropped just wide.

Hassocks: Harris; Zydonik, Bygraves, Cash; Blake, J Westlake, Williamson, L Westlake, Troak; Turner, Johnson.