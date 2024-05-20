Crawley Town fans flocked to Wembley in their thousands to roar the boys on to glory.Crawley Town fans flocked to Wembley in their thousands to roar the boys on to glory.
See if you feature in this cracking gallery of Crawley Town fans invading Wembley for the famous play-off final win over Crewe

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th May 2024, 10:11 BST
Thousands of Crawley Town fans flooded into Wembley yesterday to watch their side’s famous win over Crewe.

It was a first trip to the national stadium with the fans painting North London red.

They were more than rewarded by a brilliant performance from their team.

Here photographers Eva Gilbert and Natalie Mayhew captured these brilliant pictures of some of the fans who roared the boys on to League One.

You can get plenty more reaction here.

Crawley Town's fans back the boys at Wembley.

Crawley Town's fans back the boys at Wembley. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town's fans back the boys at Wembley. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town's fans back the boys at Wembley. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town's fans back the boys at Wembley. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

