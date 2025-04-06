Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selsey had to settle for a point in the High Street Ground sunshine when their SCFL Division 1 clash with Billingshurst ended 0-0.

It was the Blues’ last Saturday home game of the season and despite the sun, a strong cross-wind made it hard for both sides as passes went astray, much to the frustration of both sets of players.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: "We created a few half chances first half without making the visitors’ goalkeeper work too hard and the same coukd be said of Syd Davies in our goal.

"The gane was played out in the middle third of the pitch, with both teams lacking the final pass.

Selsey's Thomas Blamire (right) tries a shot against Billinghurst - picture by Chris Hatton

“The second half mirrored the first with us going close through Max Davies. Adam Williams had the chance to open the scoring but blazed high after a corner hadn't been cleared and the ball popped out to him on the edge of the box.

"Although we kept a clean sheet the only disappointment was that we didn't create as much in from.of the visitors’ goal.

"We now turn our attention to Tuesday night's game away at Copthorne FC (being played at Horsham FC, 7.45pm). Our last home game of the season will be held on Easter Monday, 11am, against Infinity.”

Selsey are 15th and go to Oakwood next Saturday (Apr 12).

Elsewhere in Division 1, Sidlesham-based Infinity won 3-2 at Reigate Priorty to move ninth in the table. Angelo Harris (2) and Tayo Adekoya scored.

Infinity go to Alfold on Tuesday and host Montpelier Villa on Saturday.

In the SCFL Premier, Pagham are 13th after a 4-0 defeat away to champions Hassocks. The Lions have another tough trip next – to play-off hopefuls Crowborough on Saturday.

Midhurst are 11th after a 3-0 defeat at Eastbourne United. The Stags host Newhaven on Saturday.

In Division 2, Bosham have finished a challenging season bottom of the pile.