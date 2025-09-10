Selsey boss Pearce relishing busy schedule after mixed week for Blues

Selsey FC have had a mixed week as they try to get their season firing – drawing 2-2 at home to SCFL Division 1 new boys Ringmer AFC on Saturday then losing 2-1 at home to Crawley Down Gatwick in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Boss Daren Pearce analysed Saturday’s draw – inwhich Evan Harris and Max Davies were the Selsey scorers – for us, saying: “Although a little disappointed not to take all three points we had plenty of positives to take from the game.

"Moving forward the squad should be all back together over the next few weeks as lads return from holidays and so on. We are then able to get back into working hard in training together and look to continue the work we started in pre-season.

"With games coming thick and fast over the coming month we will need the whole squad ready and fit as the busy September schedule hits.

The chase is on with Selsey's Max Davies Ringmer during the 2-2 draw at the Seal Bay Resort Stadium - picture by Chris Hatton

"The group is developing together and although it’s new to some of the lads coming in, slowly we will get to where we.would like to be – but it will take bit of time to gel and get everyone used to what is expected.

"We now have to work.hard focus and be ready for the games we having coming up.”

In midweek Selsey hosted Crawley Down Gatwick in the Sussex Senior Cup first round.

The match was heading for penalties but a winner two minutes from time saw the Crawley side into the next round.

Selsey's Owen O'Neil in action against Crawley Down Gatwick in the Sussex Senior Cup - picture by Chris Hatton

Max Davies had given the Blues a 1-0 lead from the spot by half-time, but Crawley came back in the second half, with Selsey rueing missing first half chances.

