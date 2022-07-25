Selsey FC boss gives verdict ahead of 'tough' SCFL season

Pearce said: "Another weekend, another 90 minutes done, players getting valuable minutes in their legs, debuts for some players too. Pre season is well and truly under way and the visit of Locks Heath provided us with a good game played in the right competitive way on a hot and sunny afternoon at home.

"As we move within a couple of weeks to the start of the season (August 6 at home to Chessington and Hook) we are moving in the right direction fitness wise and the group are working hard to put into practice what we are asking for.

"A few additions and new faces have been added to the group this season along with most of the group from last season, and that gives us a good size squad plus the addition of the u23s and u18s squads which we can use to our benefit, again developing players through our pathway to the 1st team.

"We are in no doubt the league will be another tough one with teams adding to their squads also and with new teams being included it will provide us with some very tough ganes I'm sure. The lads are up for the challenge to improve on last season and keep pushing on.

Let's see what the 2022/23 season brings. "

See Chris Hatton's pictures from the Locks Heath draw on this page and the ones linked

