There was a great turnout after Selsey invited local youngsters to coaching sessions before their match against Godalming / Picture: Chris Hatton

Selsey in the sun: Blues welcome kids for coaching - then beat Godalming

It was a day to savour at Selsey FC as the club welcomed scores of youngsters for some organised football coaching - who were then able to watch as the Blues first team beat Godalmng 2-0 in the SCFL first division.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 4:57 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th April 2022, 5:00 pm

Daren Pearce's side are a healthy eighth in the table after this latest win and it came on a real day for the community at the High Street Ground as hordes of local youngsters took advantage of the club's offer of coaching sessions. Photographer Chris Hatton was there for the open sessions and the match and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from Selsey and other local clubs in the Chichester Observer on Thursday.

