Selsey make it count against Walcountians

Two goals by Evan Harris and one each from Max Davies and Owen O’Neill handed Selsey a 4-0 home win over AFC Walcountians in Division 1 of the SCFL.

The victory moved the Blues up to 11th in the table and boss Daren Pearce said: “It was a pleasing result at home after two good solid away performances.

"We now need to carry this momentum and form into the coming weeks as we build on our performances.

"We are slowly developing as a group and if we can continue to keep this up we hopefully can carry on moving in the right direction.

Evan Harris (third right) celebrates with teammates after putting the Blues 1-0 up against AFC Walcountians | Chris Hatton

"The lads have been putting in the work and.now we are slowly beginning to see the hard work pay off.”

Harris got the opener in the early exchanges but the Blues had to wait until the second half for the further goals that made the points safe.

This Saturday Selsey host Reigate Priory at home. Pearce said: “They are in good form and are in a healthy league position.”