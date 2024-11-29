Selsey are up to 14th spot in Division 1 of the SCFL after a fine 4-1 win at East Preston on a day when few Southern Combination matches survived the weather.

Selsey had beaten EP at home recently but this return game was played in awful conditions, with strong winds and driving rain making playing football a real struggle.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “To their credit both sides did try to play.

"With the pitch getting another soaking before kick-off the referee did well to get the game thorough 90 minutes. We adapted well and the lads managed to get the ball down and enjoy alot of possession and we created some.good chances early on.

Selsey take on Pagham earlier in the season | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"We scored a good goal but to our dismay the goal was ruled out for offside. It wasn't long before we did take the lead when Kieren Jones fired home, so we went in at half time 1-0 up, having controlled large parts of the first half and limited our hosts to very little due to the intensity in our.play and work rate.

"The second half was similar to the first although our hosts equalised when we let the ball bounce and didn't deal with things and the hosts’ forward fired home.

"The lads then pushed on well playing some.good football on a pitch that was becoming even more treacherous underfoot. We regained the lead through a Bradley Higgins-Pearce strike from outside the box giving the goalkeeper no chance.

"Kieren Jones got his second with a neat finish and Max Davies completed the scoring from close range to give us a 4-1 win from a good performance in simply awful conditions.

East Dean in early-season action | Picture: Roger Smith

"We now look forward to getting back to our home ground on Saturday when we face high flying Seaford (3pm) – we look forward to seeing you all there.”

East Dean FC had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw against Newtown Villa in the West Sussex League despite two rockets from Martin Lawrence.

The Dean couldn't settle inside the opening 15 minutes and Villa had a couple of good chances from corners but the defence cleared their line.

Chances started falling to The Dean with a shot hitting the post from Ben Pett. Their graft paid off and the away side found themselves ahead as Lawrence battled through the defence and his fierce shot inside the box gave the keeper no chance.

Villa equalised five minutes later as their winger tucked the ball in at the front post.

Lawrence added a second for The Dean as his bending effort from 30 yards proved a real goal of the season contender.

The second half lost its edge slightly as the condition of the pitch made it difficult for both teams to find rhythm.

Chances were lacking for The Dean to extend their lead but Villa pushed and finally found an equaliser, hitting the post but scoring on the rebound.

Brad Platt had a brilliant chance to make it 3-2 but his one-on-one was well saved by the goalkeeper. Joby Oram made a brilliant save down the other end to keep the score level.