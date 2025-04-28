Selsey send Alfold down … Infinity in play-offs … Lemmy ends with Midhurst win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selsey finished their SCFL Division 1 campaign with a 2-2 at Alfold that relegated the hosts.

After a disappointing Easter weekend Selsey boss Daren Pearce wanted to see.a reaction.

Alfold needed a win to stay in the league and after 70 minutes this looked possible as they led 2-0.

Pearce said: “We were not creating too much in the final third until George Cody broke on the left and fired the ball across the box and there was Isaac Davis to smash the ball home with a very controlled finish.

Pagham and Little Common do battle - picture by Roger Smith

"Then within a few minutes, Davis fired home after being put through by Max Davies. This equaliser meant that with other results around them Alfold find themselves relegated to Division 2, which seems a shame as the ground, set-up and pitch is one of the better ones in our league.

"It brings our season to an end and a campaign that was a tough one. After finishing in the play-offs last season and having that disappointment, this season we have had to rebuild again, keeping a few of last season’s squad along with developing young lads that have stepped up from our U18s, along with a few others that have come in wanting to play at a higher level than they have before, which is credit to them.

"These players have also developed and everyone has been a credit to themselves and the football club.

"Now we rest up before we look forward to the 2025-26 season, hoping to build on what we have started this season again.”

Infinity reached the SCFL Division 1 play-offs with a 4-0 win over Copthorne, Declan Seiden scoring all four. The Sidlesham-based side will visit Godalming in a semi-final on Tuesday night. Forest Row host Arundel in the other semi-final.

In the SCFL premier, Midhurst rounded off the Andy Ewen era with a 2-0 home win over Crawley Down Gatwick. ‘Lemmy’ has stood down after years in the Rotherfield hotseat. Read more on that here soon.

Pagham ended with a 1-1 draw at home to Little Common. Ronald Kardos got their goal as they finished 16th in the table.

West Sussex League

Following a 7-1 win at East Preston, ten-men East Dean conceded in the final seconds of the game at Flansham Park Rangers to finish their disappointing campaign with a 2-2 draw.

The Dean knew they had to be attacking to get three points out of the game and have any chance of staying up.

James Crane opened the scoring but from nowhere Flansham equalised when a corner was not cleared and the resulting shot managed to trickle its way past every defender and go in. HT 1-1

Shortly after the restart, East Dean went down to 10 men, giving themselves an even bigger mountain to climb. Their persistence paid off when Crane's cheeky backheel from Ben Pett's pass managed to crawl in.

Crane might have completed his hat-trick but the goalkeeper made a terrific save down to low to keep the ball out.

In the dying minutes East Dean spent time holding the ball up in the opposition corner until Flansham grabbed the ball back and sent a 40-yard ball through for the attacker to nod home with only a few seconds left.

The goal was almost the last kick of the game and left East Dean with only a 2-2 draw to take home and a position in the bottom two to end the season.