Selsey are up to seventh in the SCFL Division 1 after a home success over East Preston – but in the West Sussex League first division, East Dean’s recent winning run was ended by Goring CC FC.

Selsey 2 East Preston 0

SCFL Division 1

Selsey beat East Preston to move up to seventh in the table.

Ryan Morey gets forward for Selsey | Picture: Chris Hatton

The Blues had beaten East Preston away from home earlier in the season but East Preston have assembled a much-changed side since Selsey last played them.

Within minutes Daren Pearce’s side had their first chance when a good move was not finished and the ball went out for a corner.

It wasn't long before Selsey took the lead. Ryan Morey robbed the visiting full-back of possession before racing away to finish with a low drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Playing with confidence and dealing with any East Preston attacks, the Blues went two up through Evan Harris, teed up by Shane Brazil’s weaving run and pass to bury his chance from six yards out.

Selsey's Shane Brazil takes on East Preston's Kazz Richards | Chris Hatton

The best chance for EP came from the spot when James Henton fouled an East Preston forward. But Jack Wyatt denied East Preston a chance to halve the deficit with a strong save.

As the second half began the temperature was falling and the pitch became covered in frost.

With Corey Burns marshalling the Selsey back four, another clean sheet meant Selsey came off 2-0 winners and three points better off.

On Saturday the Blues are on their travels again to Seaford, who will again provide Selsey with a tough test.

Goring FC CC 3 East Dean 1

WSFL Division 1

Goring ended East Dean's three-game winning streak by defeating the men in orange 3-1 in a closely contested game.

Goring started much the better side and attacked hard causing problems for the Dean’s defence.

Nathan Freeman was on hand to make a great save from close range to deny a Goring striker ten minutes in.

It took a while but eventually East Dean found some rhythm and had chances, Quincy Welsh going closest with a free-kick that rattled the bar.

Brad Platt thought he’d got on the scoresheet, smashing the ball in from six yards, but the linesman's flag ruled the goal out for offside.

Both sides pressed to find the first goal of the game but it stayed 0-0 at the break.

The second half was to be much different from the first.

The contest was overshadowed when Glenn Johnson was sent off for a second yellow, much to the confusion of many present.

East Dean temporarily went down to nine men, with Platt being ordered to the sinbin following the red card protests.

Within this ten-minute spell Goring pressed and eventually took the lead from a header from close range.

Not long after that, a second was added.

Despite the away side’s attempts to half the deficit, Goring made it three.

Matt Evans scored a consolation goal not long from full-time with a neat header following George Dixons brilliant cross.

The loss means East Dean drop down to third in the table.