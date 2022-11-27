Selsey and Worthing United had to settle for a point apiece at the High Street Ground.
Shane Brazil put the Blues ahead only for Dean Sherwood to cancel it out a short while later. The result leaves Selsey 5th and Worthing United 9th. See pictures from the match by Chris Hatton on this page and those linked.
1. Selsey's Bradley Higgins-Pearce takes a corner against Worthing United
Photo: Chris Hatton
2. Shane Brazil in action for Selsey against Worthing United
Photo: Chris Hatton
3. Selsey and Worthing Players have a minute's silence before their match for Club member Bob Pearce.
Photo: Chris Hatton
4. Selsey's Ben Dines gets head and shoulders above everyone to head goalwards.
Photo: Chris Hatton