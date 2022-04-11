Selsey win at Arundel - report and picture special

With Arundel fighting to stay in the league, Selsey knew what they would be up against and they prepared well.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: "We went about the game in the right manner trying to do the right things which sometimes take a little longer to get to grips with in a local derby. But after settling down we took the lead with a well-worked goal and, with the ball being worked well into Dillon North, via some good interplay he unselfishly squared the ball to Owen Worsdell to roll into an empty net for a 1-0 lead which we took into half-time.

"In the second half it wasn't long before we got our second - this time good work by Ollie Clarke saw him set up Worsdell, whose shot was blocked on the line but with the ball up in the air Clarke reacted first to head home for 2-0. Not long after that we went 3-0 up when an own goal was scored as Dillon North chased the Arundel centre-half down and put him under pressure - he headed the ball over the goalkeeper and into an empty net.

"Our hosts did get a goal back when a Liam Bush tackle inside the box was to judged to be a foul on the Arundel forward with the referee pointing to the spot. Although Syd Davies got a hand to the resulting penalty he couldn't quite keep it out and the hosts got a goal back 3-1. This gave them a bit of a lift and an even bigger one was had when Syd Davies came out to clear the ball and the referee deemed it dangerous play as he and the onrushing forward collided after he had cleared, sending him off to the dismay of a lot of supporters, management and our players.

"With Flynn Bennett taking over in goal we managed to see out the game and take another good three points on the road."

Saturday sees Selsey return to the High Street Ground to face Godalming (3pm).

Before the game there is the opportunity for young boys or girls (age range from 5-14) to come along for some free coaching from 11am-12.30 on the main pitch and then the chance to watch the first team in action. All welcome.

