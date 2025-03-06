Selsey’s fine recent run of form in Division 1 of the Southern Combination ended in a 4-1 home defeat to Godalming.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Godalming were looking to keep their play-off hopes on track and Selsey were trying to continue their recent run.

But Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “Unfortunately we had a frustrating afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We carried out our gane plan first half and led 1-0 at half-time after a Joe Boschi strike, but then in the second half after conceding early we then failed to get back into the game and our visitors scored another three goals to come out 4-1 winners on the day.

Pagham in action in their win over Eastbourne Utd - picture by Roger Smith

"That leaves us now focusing on next Saturday’s gane away at Montpellier Villa and a bid to get back to winning ways.

"Godalming are looking good and in a strong position to gain a play-off spot and are proving to be a very strong team this season.

Our lads have been doing well recently and the past nine or ten ganes have proved that – we have been unbeaten – but now we need to push on again if we are to achieve what we want as a group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have developed as a group since the start of the season, now we need to carry on the development and keep focused and not get too ahead of ourselves."

Saturday’s game versus Montpeiler is at Lancing FC.

Also in Division 1, Infinity drew 3-3 at Dorking B.

In the premier division, Pagham’s good recent form continued with a 1-0 home win over Eastbourne United. See Roger Smith’s pictures here.

…

Midhurst 0 Hassocks 2

SCFL premier

The Stags hosted the runaway leaders and the visitors started very well, forcing the Stags back. Jamie Wilkes clipped the outside of the post with a header.

As the half progressed the Stags grew into the game had a few chances. But the visitors took the lead in the 31st minute when Joe Bull put in a great cross from the left with Ruari Farrell tapping home. Stags responded well but were behind at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was a good contest. Harry Adey made a couple of smart saves to keep the Stags in the game.

As the half progressed the Stags committed more men forward, Hassocks defended well and in time added on, the Robins caught the Stags on the break with Morgan Vale firing home.

Stags Boss Andy Ewen was pleased with his side’s efforts, saying: “We worked hard and competed, we were in the game right up until the last few minutes. They’re a big strong side – credit to James Westlake I really like what he’s done there and I wish them all the best next season.”

…

East Dean succumbed to another West Sussex League defeat as Angmering took home all three points with a 3-0 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the game both sides took part in a minute's silence in respect for Tim Calloway in Dean’s first home game since the sudden passing of the club stalwart.

Both sides saw plenty of the ball in the opening part of the game but had no real opportunities to break the deadlock.

Zane Williams almost broke the deadlock but his free kick ricocheted off the bar. Half an hour in Angmering took the lead. Dan Richards almost headed in an equaliser after some brilliant skill from Martin Lawrence.

In the last few minutes of the half Angmering scored two more arising from East Dean mistakes.

East Dean did defend well to keep Angmering’s lead to no more than three but failed to grab a consolation.