Semi-final showdown with Brighton something to savour for Horsham FC

Horsham FC's Doug Tuck could line up against his former club Brighton in tonight's Sussex Senior Cup semi-final. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

The Hornets are looking to reach their first Senior Cup final in 16 years, while Albion are bidding to reach their 16th county cup final.

Horsham have overcome Pagham, Hastings United and Saltdean United to reach the last four of the competition.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, have beaten Haywards Heath Town, Chichester City and Eastbourne Town en route to the semis.

The winners of tonight’s tie will play Isthmian Premier leaders Worthing in the final. The Mackerel Men thumped Three Bridges 5-0 in the other semi-final.

Speaking ahead of the cup tie, which takes place at Lancing’s Culver Road, Di Paola said: “We know they [Brighton] are going to be good. You're quite lucky if you get someone poor in a semi-final. We knew that it was probably the toughest draw we could get.

“We know that they're going to be very gifted technically. They're all gearing up for a career at a Premier League football club.

“Any batch of players they put on the pitch are going to be good. But we've got lots of experience and boys that have been in academies that have played in this competition before for Brighton, like Doug Tuck, Sham [Fenelon] and Charlie Harris.

“We're all up for it. It's a big game for the football club and all the supporters are looking forward to it.”

The Hornets have a full complement of players to pick from for tonight’s game. But Di Paola admitted that Brighton’s team is somewhat of an unknown quantity.

He added: “What we don't know is what kind of team they are going to put out. They will probably blend the team with under-18s and under-23s I would have thought, but we don't know.

“It's hard to prepare for it compared to a league game where we know what we're up against. We're not going to know too much until the night.”

Tonight's Sussex Senior Cup semi-final at Culver Road kicks-off at 7.15pm. Extra time and penalties will be used to decide the winner if the two sides are level.