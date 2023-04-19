Bognor are through to May’s final of the Sussex Senior Cup at the Amex Stadium after beating Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in a dramatic spot-kick shootout after a 1-1 draw at Lancing – days before Albion’s senior players play their own semi-final, versus Manchester United in the FA Cup.

​It was Matt Rowley's penalty save and cool heads from all five of Bognor’s takers that got the team through on a night to remember for the fans.

Early in the game Nathan Odokonyero sped on to a Calvin Davies pass. His cross fell to Dan Gifford whose shot was deflected wide.

Gifford stole possession for Bognor ron the edge of the box but his knock-on to Sam De St Croix went begging.

Rocks fans enjoying the semi-final v Brighton at Lancing | Picture: Martin Denyer

Brighton’s Josh Duffus gave away a free-kick as he impeded Harvey Whyte. Soon Brighton won their own free-kick but that was kept out.

Alfie Bridgman won a free-kick with a swift run on the right. He fired the curling free-kick into the area but it went wide.

Rocks stole the possession deep into the half again as Whyte got to the byline to find De St Croix just inside the box but his fierce strike flew just over.

Seagull Jamie Mullins went down hurt on the halfway line and had to receive treatment.

The Rocks take on Brighton | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Benicio Baker-Boaity ran on to a neat pass down the right but Joe Rabbetts stopped him. Mullins had to be replaced by Remeiro Moulton.

Gifford was brought down on 24 minutes by keeper Toby Bull outside the box but he got only a yellow card. Davies hit the free-kick straight at the goalkeeper.

Rocks defender Cameron Black made a mistake as Moulton was played in by Ben Wilson. Rowley was stranded and Brighton had the lead on 27 minutes.

A corner by De St Croix found the head of Black but he diverted it wide on 33 minutes.

Craig Robson celebrates victory - watched by Harvey Whyte | Picture: Trevor Staff

Bognor got the equaliser on 38 minutes as a bouncing ball through he middle wasn't dealt with. Odokonyero was blocked but De St Croix was there to slot the ball low into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

After the restart, Baker-Boaity and De St Croix both picked up knocks and needed attention.

Then Baker-Boaity, a thorn in Bognor's side all evening, sped through on the break. Rabbetts was there to clear the danger.

Odokonyero flicked on to Gifford and he held it up for De St Croix whose shot was diverted wide.

De St Croix had to be replaced by Josh McCormick on 57 minutes because of his earlier knock.

Davies played a short free-kick to Whyte on the corner of the box. He hit it but it was just too high. Then Odokonyero smashed a shot into the side netting.

Whyte's powerful cross from the left was headed out for a corner. Davies floated the corner in and it was headed out to McCormick but he swerved his shot wide.

Odokonyero looked set to score on 74 minutes when he met a low cross by Gifford but he hit it straight at Bull.

Walter Figueira came on but went down injured and had to be replaced by Tom Holland.

Odokonyero had another chance saved by Bull and either side could have nicked a 2-1 win, but a shootout was needed.

Rowley saved the first penalty from Matt Everitt, diving to his left to push it away. Odokonyero made no mistake, sending Bull the wrong way.

Cameron Peupion levelled for Brighton with Rowley going the wrong way. Gifford hit his with venom high into the net.

Sam Packham hit the next one beyond Rowley but Craig Robson slotted the next penalty coolly into the net to make it 3-2. Wilson fired the next one along the deck and in for the Seagulls. Davies also hit his along the floor and into the net.

Samy Couchane had to score and did – down the middle. Josh McCormick belted the Rocks’ fifth kick high into the net to send Rocks into the final – and spark great celebrations for players and fans.