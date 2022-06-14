The 46-year-old joins I Gialloblu, who finished ninth last season, on a two-year contract.

Cioffi became the caretaker head coach of Verona’s Serie A rivals Udinese in December 2021.

The Italian steered I Bianconeri away from the drop zone, ending the 2021-22 campaign in an impressive 12th-place.

The former Birmingham City assistant manager left the club by mutual agreement last month after Udinese announced they would not be extending his contract.

Cioffi departed Crawley Town by mutual consent in December 2019 after 15 months at The People’s Pension Stadium.

The Italian steered the Reds away from the League Two relegation zone in his first season in charge before embarking on a historic second campaign.

Cioffi lead Crawley to the fourth round of the League Cup for the first time in the club’s history, beating a Premier League side for the first time ever in the process, and the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in almost a decade.

Former Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has been named as the new manager of Serie A club Hellas Verona. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But a run of five wins from 19 games, leaving the Reds just two points clears of the drop, and a long injury list ultimately cost the Italian.