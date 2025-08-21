Gary Mansell has praised his side’s impressive start to life in the Isthmian Premier Division.

Hill have picked up seven points in their first three games – all three away from the home as the team play seven in a row on the road because a 3G pitch is being laid new at Leylands Park.

“It’s been a great start,” joint boss Mansell told us. “If you’d offered me seven points away from home in the first three games at the start of the season we’d have taken it.

“In hindsight we’re disappointed we’ve not got nine points with the performances we’ve put in. It’s been a positive start but everyone knows it’s a long season.”

Burgess Hill Town in pre-season action at Horsham - they have had a great start in the Isthmian premier | Picture: Natalie Mayhew

Hill began with a 1-0 win at Potters Bar, then prevailed 2-1 at Cray Valley PM and, last Friday, drew 3-3 at Aveley – all in seven days.

“We’ve noticed a notable difference in the level and a step up in the quality of players and the quality of the pitches. The boys have adapted really well,” said Mansell.

“We knew last year when we built the squad that it was full of step three experience, so the players are finding their feet again at a level they belong at.

“The new signings have fitted in really well. The main feature we look for is how they fit into the dressing room and whether they fit into the culture of the group.

“Every new addition has fitted in really well. On the pitch, we’re really pleased with keeper Roco Rees who’s got off to a brilliant start.

“It has been a bit slower for some of the other boys, through no fault of their own, as we’re just going though what we knew from last season and it’s a cautious approach. But we’re pleased with what they’ve offered and they’ll get the game time they deserve.”

Mansell and Jay Lovett will make use of his whole squad as they face two games over the holiday weekend, heading to Brentwood on Saturday and Lewes on Monday.

“We had three games in seven days which isn’t great from the league in the first week of the season with players getting up to speed. But because we played on Friday it’s given us a bit of a break before we go into Saturday, but like last year, we’ll have to utilise the whole squad.”

Hill have been drawn away to Wokingham Town in Saturday week’s FA Cup first qualifying round.

