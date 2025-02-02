Jimmy Wild’s 12th minute header and a Curtis Da Costa goal deep into first-half stoppage time, together with some resilient defending after the break, made it seven wins on the spin for Chichester City as they extended their unbeaten run to nine games.

Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Wingate and Finchley kept Miles Rutherford’s team.

Lloyd Rowlatt who scored a dramatic 97th minute winner at Dulwich last week, came back into midfield for Mo Jammeh.

The hosts conceded an early corner and soon Wild and Ethan Prichard hooked up but the final ball towards Isaac Bello was cut out.

Bello took a long throw and midfielder Emmett Dunn got caught, though the referee overlooked an advantage and awarded a free kick. Rowlatt was well in on Ayo Tanimowo to give away a Wingate throw.

Prichard played a ball in but Ben Frempah headed clear before danger man Ogo Obi cracked one just wide. Wild missed a chance to shoot as he passed to Prichard and Joe Clarke made a brilliant headed interception.

Andronicos Georgiou’s cross was dealt with by Rowlatt and another Bello bomb was cleared. Skipper Rob Hutchings whipped over a corner and Wild got on the end of it to notch his 25th goal of the campaign

Parity was restored for the Blues moments later through Obi after a defensive slip.

Obi got away with one after fouling Ben Pashley before Hutchings was floored as well – again there was no booking from referee Mr Dunn. Toby Byron, up against Prichard, gave away a throw in City’s next attack.

Keeper Kieran Magee claimed a Wingate effort at the second attempt before Dunn was caught by Jaiden Drakes-Thomas and Hutchings tackled Rhamar Garrett-Douglas magnificently.

Magee received a lengthy dose of treatment and when things resumed right-back Ryan Davison won a throw. Hutchings fired a set-piece over for a goal kick then Wild dragged one wide.

Prichard had a go on 38 minutes but it went out for a goal kick.

Wingate keeper Matteo Salamon dealt with a Bello opportunity and Da Costa looked to have won the ball fairly in a challenge with Obi but was given the game’s first yellow card.

Hutchings went down for some time following a transgression, then Da Costa gave Chi the lead from close range on the stroke of half-time.

After the break Bello was impeded for a free kick and Wingate won one of their own before Da Costa and Davidson cleared the danger posed by Obi.

MOM Pashley made another lovely tackle on 51 and Bello hit one over the frame of the goal after Hutchings, Rowlatt and Prichard combined.

Ben Watt rifled the ball into the City area only for Magee to claim. Camilo Restrepo hooked up with Obi and shot over the bar at the Archery End before catching Davidson for a booking.

Hutchings challenged Tanimowo brilliantly on the hour and Prichard fizzed a corner over which Davidson couldn’t finish.

Captain Loic Hernandez was yellow carded for a crude challenge to break up Bello’s run on 62, then Restrepo was replaced by Alex Solomon.

Hutchings was booked for bringing down Drakes-Thomas and Joe Moore came on for Dunn before Mo Jammeh replaced Rowlatt.

A Prichard cross was steered out for a corner on 74 but the spell of pressure came to nothing.

Wild intercepted after Wingate swept the ball around only for Frempah to recover. Ore Bello spurned a golden opportunity to level and fellow sub Ryan Lowe had a corner smuggled away by the Chi back line.

New City signing Charlie Bennett came on for Clarke. Wild’s square ball on 86 won the home team a late corner which Prichard took before being replaced by Jake Scrimshaw.

Olly Munt replaced Bello and both Munt and Pashley hooked away as the Blues threatened. Mr Dunn brandished yellow cards to both dugouts before the final whistle ended seven minutes of time added on.