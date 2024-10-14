Seven Up for Atletico

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horsham Sparrows 0-7 Roffey Robins Atletico

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stylish Roffey Robins Atletico earned back to back victories over Horsham Sparrows on Saturday. This was a tighter encounter than the previous week with Sparrows operating with a much tighter defence.

The early stages saw Roffey control possession, although they were unable to break through the Sparrows back line. Jack Dann, who scored four the previous week, was marked tightly, and therefore it was from the left wing where most opportunities came. Will Anderson, Noah Ashton and Joshua Bellamy combined neatly throughout the game to set up wave after wave of attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was still goalless at the 25 minute mark, when Ethan Douglas took a corner which the defence cleared, but only as far as Ashton at the edge of the penalty area who sweetly volleyed home to open the scoring. One quickly became two with Ashton setting up Douglas for his first goal, a neat dink over the keeper.

Noah Ashton in action

Atletico’s third came from an Aaron Woodhams corner, Dan Klamm played the ball back to Ashton, again lurking at the edge of the penalty area, to drive the ball home.

Half time Horsham Sparrows 0-3 Roffey Robins Atletic

Half time saw the introduction of Fin Ledingham as he made his first appearance of the season after recovering from a broken toe. He was straight into the action, giving his toe a break by heading home from a Douglas corner to score with his first touch of the campaign.

There was little for the Atletico defence to do. Romario Moratalla, Klamm and Ledingham snuffed out most of what came their way and keeper Theo Botevyle only had two regulation saves to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dann scored the fifth goal, running through the defence like a whirling dervish, hitting the ball across the keeper. The sixth was Douglas, converting an Aaron Woodhams corner with a firm header. There was time for him to get his hat trick, after being set free following some tidy play between Tim Clifford and Rod Ferreira. Douglas rounded the keeper to score his hat trick.

Manager, Ricardo Moratalla said “this was another strong performance. Will Anderson and Noah Ashton played some really good football and set the tone for everything we did well this week. I was particularly pleased for Fin Ledingham. He has been an integral part of our team for many years and for him to score with his first touch of the season was fantastic for all of us.”

Howden Insurance Player of the Match. Noah Ashton