Sewage leak causes Sussex football match to be called off

Selsey took on Eastbourne United at the weekend - but could not play East Preston, after a sewage leak occurred | Picture: Chris Hatton

Selsey FC were due to host East Preston in the SCFL division one at their High Street Ground on Tuesday night but had to announce a few hours before kick-off that it was off.

The reason? A sewage leak.

The club tweeted: “Tonight’s game has had to be called off due to a sewage leak which is across our entrance and which is backed up to our clubhouse and facilities - the clubhouse is also closed.”