Sewage leak causes Sussex football match to be called off

It’s certainly an unusual reason for a football match to be called off.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:33 am
Selsey took on Eastbourne United at the weekend - but could not play East Preston, after a sewage leak occurred | Picture: Chris Hatton
Selsey took on Eastbourne United at the weekend - but could not play East Preston, after a sewage leak occurred | Picture: Chris Hatton

Selsey FC were due to host East Preston in the SCFL division one at their High Street Ground on Tuesday night but had to announce a few hours before kick-off that it was off.

The reason? A sewage leak.

The club tweeted: “Tonight’s game has had to be called off due to a sewage leak which is across our entrance and which is backed up to our clubhouse and facilities - the clubhouse is also closed.”

It is a serious matter, of course, with the loss of revenue and inconvenience no laughing matter for the Blues – but that did not stop a few fans making puns and comments about the reason for the match being called off – pretty much all of which we can’t publish here!

