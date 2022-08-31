Sewage leak causes Sussex football match to be called off
It’s certainly an unusual reason for a football match to be called off.
Selsey FC were due to host East Preston in the SCFL division one at their High Street Ground on Tuesday night but had to announce a few hours before kick-off that it was off.
The reason? A sewage leak.
The club tweeted: “Tonight’s game has had to be called off due to a sewage leak which is across our entrance and which is backed up to our clubhouse and facilities - the clubhouse is also closed.”
It is a serious matter, of course, with the loss of revenue and inconvenience no laughing matter for the Blues – but that did not stop a few fans making puns and comments about the reason for the match being called off – pretty much all of which we can’t publish here!