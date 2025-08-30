'Shame on you' - Crawley Town boss slams person who 'threw object' that hit Ade Adeyemo at Chesterfield
The Reds forward needed treatment after the unsavoury incident after Harry McKirdy had made it 2-0 to Crawley from the penalty spot.
‘It's unacceptable, so shame on the person whoever threw the object that was thrown at Ade. Shame on you. Ade's alright, he's got a little cut, I think, on his head.
“It was a disappointing moment in the game.”
But Lindsey thought the rest of the game was ‘really good. “I thought it was a really good game of football,” he said. “Two sides really, both sides really trying to win it. But it’s just disappointment in terms of the manner in which we go about the game, certainly in that second half.”
McKirdy’s first half brace made it 2-0 at half time but second half goals from Dylan Duffy and Armando Dobra meant Reds had to settle for only their second point of the season.