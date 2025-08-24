Shaw saves two in shootout at Sheppey to send Hassocks through on Trophy debut

What is it about Hassocks and being involved in penalty shootouts in which one team fails to score?

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine months ago, the Robins missed all three of their spot kicks to exit the FA Vase at Tunbridge Wells.

This time, the boot was on the other foot as Hassocks made their FA Trophy debut. Hosts Sheppey United failed to score any of their three penalties when a shootout was required after 90 minutes ended with the score locked at 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ites saw their first effort from Billy Bennett go wide. James Shaw then plunged low to his right to deny James Bessey-Saldaha, followed by an equally impressive stop diving the opposite way from David Opoku.

James Shaw saved two Sheppey penalties in the shootout to send Hassocks through to the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy - picture by Phil Westlake

Charlie Pitcher, Raging Joe Bull and Josh Mundy successfully converted for the Robins to set up a first qualifying round tie against familiar foes Crowborough Athletic at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground in a fortnight.

Ironically given what was to come in the shootout, Sheppey took their 17th-minute lead via a penalty. Rolando Uno was bearing down one-on-one with Shaw when Harvey Blake brought him down. Uno fell into the box although initial contact appeared to be right on the edge of the area.

Those closest to the scene felt the foul took place just inside; a viewpoint referee Harry Phillips concurred with. Blake was shown a yellow card for his troubles while Uno dusted himself down and confidently beat Shaw from 12 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ites were the more dangerous side up until half time, although without really troubling Shaw thanks to a dogged performance from the back four in front of him.

Particularly impressive was young Dan Allen, playing at centre back for the first time alongside Matt Gunn. All of Liam Hendy, Dan Turner and Bradley Tighe were unavailable.

The closest Sheppey came to doubling their advantage was when captain Danny Leonard looked certain to convert at the far post until a brilliant Bull block turned the ball behind for a corner.

Hassocks began to pose more of a threat after the break. Harvey Enticknap used possession well, which in turn helped to bring Morgan Vale and Liam Benson into the game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three of Vale, Benson and Enticknap were involved in the Robins’ 64th minute equaliser, scored by the latter for his first goal since re-joining Hassocks from Crawley Down Gatwick 10 months ago.

Shaw received a back pass which he sent long first time 70 yards down the pitch. Archie Johnson won an initial header for the Ites which Blake returned forward.

A deft flick on from Lewis Finney found Benson. One-touch passing between Benson and Vale carved an opening for Enticknap to charge into from midfield.

Even with a gap appearing, Enticknap still had a lot to do. Calmness personified, he stepped around a huge lunging slide tackle from Johnson and then glided past Tamas Amgbaduba.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The angle was now quite tight but that proved not to matter as Enticknap drilled a low effort across Sheppey goalkeeper Adam Molloy and into the far corner.

As for the celebration? Just a Millwall fan mimicking Lions star striker Mihailo Ivanovic. And why not when it was a goal the Serbian forward would have been proud of.

James Westlake rattled through the substitutions after that, including a senior debut for one of last season’s treble winning Under 18s side, Regan Davis.

The changes helped Hassocks finish fresher, causing more problems for the Ites whilst also having one eye on a Bank Holiday home game against Eastbourne Town in 48 hours time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curiously, Sheppey made only one sub all afternoon. It was an enforced one at that and as early as the eighth minute when the injured Jacob Lambert was replaced by Bessey-Sadanha.

Shaw saved late on with his legs from Leonard and then sprawled to nick the ball off the feet of Bessey-Sadanha to ensure the game went to penalties, where he subsequently shone.

And the Hassocks spot kicks? Pitcher went bottom right, Bull drilled hard and Mundy arrowed top left to send the Robins though.