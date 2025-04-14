Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In their last home game of the season, Worthing FC Women were made to walk the plank by Bristol Rovers as the Pirates stole victory with a late winner.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost unchanged from a fortnight ago, the only difference to the matchday squad was the addition of Grace Bates to the subs’ bench.

Looking to avenge November’s defeat in the west country, the hosts made the brighter start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only four minutes were on the clock when a flurry of dangerous Dan Rowe deliveries from set-pieces culminated in Dani Lane’s header rebounding off the crossbar and bouncing out before being cleared.

Worthing Women in recent action against Brighton in the county cup - picture by Onerebelsview

The Rebels – now certain to finish fifth in Division 1SW of the Women’s National League – were handed a golden opportunity to open their account from the spot. Latching on to a long ball and getting to it a split second ahead of visiting goalkeeper George Hunt, Sophie Humphrey was clipped just inside the box and, following treatment on her ankle, took it herself. Despite having the confidence to step up instead of regular taker Tierney Scott, her weak effort was comfortably kept out by Hunt.

Less than a quarter of an hour later all was forgiven, thanks to keeper Lauren Dolbear going long and neither Mils Belotti or Layah Douglas able to sufficiently deal with the bounce, allowing Humphrey to pounce and take advantage, dispatching a stunning left-footed, dipping volley over a helpless Hunt for a well-deserved lead.

Five minutes on, only the width of the woodwork prevented Becs Bell from making it two. The fleet-footed favourite saw her attempt come back off the frame, once Meg Curran had carved out the opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the break, Douglas’ right-wing cross forced Dolbear to come out sharply to deny Meg Jarvis, at the expense of a corner. The following flag-kick was cleared as far as Daisy Ackerman who fired narrowly over.

Shortly before the break an errant Eleanor Keegan backpass went straight into the path of the grateful Ackerman but the brilliance of Dolbear saved the left-back’s bacon.

The visitors made a triple swap early into the second period although Ackerman’s corner was headed off the line by Lane less than two minutes after the fresh legs were introduced.

In all fairness, Rovers largely dominated the following 40 minutes and duly drew level not long past the hour. Curran took one for the team to stop a counter-attack in its tracks but captain Rianne Bourne-Hallett caught Dolbear off her line to lob home the leveller from around 40 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midway through the half, Ackerman nearly doubled her team’s tally when the ball broke kindly to her out on the right and, while the attempt at goal may have been deemed ambitious, it didn’t miss by much. Moments later, a similar shot by Scott missed the target.

In spite of that little chink of light, Laura Barrett’s burst saw the tall central defender time her run nicely to get on the end of Bourne-Hallett’s corner, only for her header to go wide.

The skipper’s set-piece prowess then came to the fore for Rovers. Even further out than last time, a dead-ball delivery resulted in Bourne-Hallett getting the better of home keeper Dolbear again. The stopper’s luck deserted her by way of a fruitless fumble, unable to prevent the Pirates midfield maestro’s near halfway effort from dropping over her head and into the top corner.

A 92nd-minute headed clearance off the line was needed to stop Scott levelling things again.

The Rebels face a final day trip to Berkshire to take on Maidenhead United, with hopes of backing up December’s 3-1 home win and ending the league season on a high note.