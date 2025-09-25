Shock and sadness as death of Chichester City striker Billy Vigar is confirmed

Billy Vigar playing for Chichester City earlier this season

Billy Vigar has died.

The Chichester City forward passed away in hospital on Thursday morning, five days after sustaining a significant brain injury in a match at Wingate and Finchley FC.

The worst news was confirmed on Thursday evening by Chi City, who passed on a statement from his family.

That statement said: “After sustaining a significant injury last Saturday, Billy was put in an induced coma.

"On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery.

"Although this helped the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning.

"The responses to the original update show how much Billy was loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened while he was playing the sport he loved.”

Chichester City said they were passing on the news of the 21-year-old former Arsenal player’s passing ‘with great sadness’ and added: “We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time.

"Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club.”