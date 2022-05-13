Shock as Shoreham FC part company with manager and head coach

Also leaving Middle Road is head coach Stefano Berardinis.

It comes six days after Shoreham missed out on promotion to the SCFL premier division, losing 1-0 in a play-off final at Midhurst.

Shoreham FC issued a statement on Friday afternoon which said: "It's with a heavy heart to announce two people from the management team will be leaving the club as of now.

Mark Pulling has left Shoreham

"Mark Pulling, manager over the last three seasons, has left the club by mutual consent. The club would like to thank Mark for all his hard work over the past three seasons which saw the senior team reach two quarter finals and just fell short of the final hurdle for promotion in the play-off finals.

"Mark's three-year legacy is that the club is in a better place footballing wise and has set a great platform for the new manager for the season ahead.

"Head coach Stefano Berardinis has also left for pastures new. The club will be interviewing 3 candidates over the next week or so and will announce a new manager soon.