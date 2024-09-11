Shootout agony for Rocks U18s but polished display augurs well for future

Bognor U18s suffered an agonising Isthmian League Cup tie on penalties to Eastbourne Borough at Nyewood Lane – but bosses Dave Jordan and Russ Chandler say they can’t fault their side after a battling performance.

The young Rocks drew 1-1 in what was a closely fought contest on Monday before going to the lottery of spot kicks and losing 4-3 in the shootout.

Eastbourne took the lead after 10 minutes but the home side settled down after the Eastbourne goal and grabbed an equaliser on 20 minutes through Ashton Horstead’s neat finish.

Bognor pushed on and controlled the game for the rest of the first half creating good chances but were unable to make the most of them and the teams went in to the break at 1-1 with Eastbourne glad to hear the half time whistle.

Goalmouth action from the cup tie | Picture: Lynandtrev Sports

Rocks started the second half where they left off and looked in control for the opening 20 minutes of the second half with further chances to take the lead but again, couldn’t quite find that killer instinct in front of goal.

Having worked so tirelessly all game and as the game moved towards the final whistle, Eastbourne started to apply pressure and it looked as though the Rocks might rue the earlier missed opportunities. The young Rocks’ exceptional work rate was maintained despite some heavy legs and this saw them get to the final whistle and set up the tense penalty shootout.

Assistant manager Russ Chandler explained that as the U18s have gone through a significant transition this year with many of last season’s more experienced and older members having made their way in to men’s football; the team this season is mainly made up of first years with the addition of some talented U16s also in the squad.

He added: “The staff and players know it is going to be a tough season where physicality might overwhelm the team due to the age of the majority of players. Whilst this has already been a challenge at times it has been extremely pleasing to see the lads dig deep and approach this challenge head on and match teams such as Eastbourne Borough.

“The club’s development approach means that every three years the U18s go through this cycle and I have to say that this group of boys already have a great togetherness and this game showed the level of trust they have already built with each other and the coaching staff.

“This year will be all about learning as the boys get ever closer to men’s football. Early signs are good. Any points gained in this league will have been well earned. Mistakes will be made by all of us but already we can all see, players included, the making of a great team because of the players’ attitudes, togetherness and application. The Eastbourne defeat it might hurt now, will only help them continue to grow. They are learning quickly and have a great mentality, which is a very positive sign.

“The environment in the dressing room is great and Dave Jordan and the rest of the staff are really excited about what the longer term holds for the boys. We look forward to supporting them in their journey over the next two to three years.”

Chandler added that every single one of the players was excellent in the loss but two players really caught the eye. He added: “Captain Rio Long played centre-back. It’s unbelievable that he is only 16 in both attitude and ability. Faultless all game and has been since stepping in to the 18s.

“And Noah Light, who came on as sub in the 75th minute came off the bench and gave their left back a torrid time despite only being 15. Any physical disadvantage was overcome by his ability with the ball. Noah has joined the set-up a year early alongside Leon Phiasanaxay due to potential and a belief they are ready for the challenge.”