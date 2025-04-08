Shootout drama: Ringmer ruin Rotherfield party to reach cup final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ringmer AFC made it to the MSFL Montgomery Cup Final as they came back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to win on penalties against an unlucky Rotherfield side.

Tommy Haddon and Jon Hart’s Blues struggled for long periods at a venue which has brought pain in the past, but with a 90th-minute equaliser from Fraser Argyle and shoot-out heroics from goalkeeper Ben Taylor, they scraped over the line.

Rotherfield will count themselves extremely unlucky after going 2-0 up within 15 minutes and then leading into second-half added time, but they equally spurned several chances to seal the tie.

Nonetheless, it was a fantastic day for football in the East Sussex village, with a three-digit attendance appreciating a wildly entertaining and historic Semi-Final.

Ringmer players and staff are off to celebrate their shootout semi-final win - picture by Will Hugall

At a gloriously sunny Rotherfield Recreation Ground, the afternoon began with news of a late Ringmer change. Defender George Maybury was called into childcare duties for his month-old son, meaning the only change from the Blues’ 5-0 win at Godstone the week prior was George Coleman returning at right wing-back.

Fortunately, Ringmer also returned to their home kit for the tie, with rumours persisting that their previous outing’s bright-green strip was last seen discarded somewhere off the M23.

Compared to a league meeting in February which the Blues had won 4-3 at the Caburn Community Ground, Rotherfield were much changed. Just five players survived from that loss, but having suffered four defeats in their last five matches, that was understandable.

The approach worked like a charm in the game’s early stages, too, with the Rother taking the lead after just five minutes. With Ringmer under pressure after their own corner went wrong, Coleman’s attempt to play out of danger was seized upon by Ross Treleaven, who dispatched an excellent finish past Ben Taylor.

Before Ringmer had the chance to respond, the hosts delighted an amazing crowd by going 2-0 up in the 15th minute.

Midfielder John Sinclair clipped in a free-kick from near the halfway line, and under pressure from several home players, Ringmer captain Charlie Northeast turned a header into his own net. It was far from the first time Ringmer had gone two goals down this season, and with the memories of recent matches at Tunbridge Wells II and Cuckfield Rangers very prominent, it was a pivotal moment for the Blues.

Rather than respond, however, Ringmer continued to struggle for much of the half. Rotherfield’s excellent marking prevented Ringmer from playing out of defence, and the hosts seized on any loose passes to forge several chances of their own.

Treleaven, the outstanding Mike Peevor and captain Sam Saunders were all frustrated not to convert when good chances fell their way. A physical battle also ensured the afternoon lived up to its Semi-Final grandiosity, with the hosts dominating for the most part.

In the 45th minute, however, this went too far as Jamie Blackford hurdled one challenge and then was tripped as he entered the box. Rhys Taylor made no mistake from the resulting penalty, drilling into the bottom left corner to halve the deficit.

Ringmer were not done there, and after piling on the pressure in added time, equalised with one of the last kicks of the half. Northeast atoned for his earlier error with a 13th goal of the season, sending a header past goalkeeper Stu Woodroofe from Taylor’s corner.

With the complications of their afternoon continuing, Ringmer were forced to change things at half-time, with Northeast reporting dizziness after an earlier collision with teammate Argyle. George Scott again entered as an unorthodox centre-back and had to deal with considerable early Rotherfield pressure.

The physicality of the afternoon would next take its toll on Dan Oliver, who felt a twinge in his knee and had to go on and off as Ringmer tried to make do and mend. Neither team took the half by storm, but Rotherfield made the breakthrough in the 64th minute, with Peevor cutting in from the left before curling an unbelievable effort in off the right post from the tightest of angles.

This forced Ringmer to accept the end of Oliver’s afternoon as Northeast returned to the fray, and it was clear no further room for error remained. Haddon had no fear in also turning to youngsters Maison Butterworth and Cam Howard, with the pair sparking Ringmer’s attack into life as Argyle got a couple of openings in a packed Rotherfield box.

The hosts could have wrapped up the tie when Jack Turner smashed an effort onto the crossbar, but a slight touch from Ben Taylor kept Ringmer in the game. Otherwise, the last 20 minutes were all about Ringmer.

Northeast and Curtis Wilton both had chances denied from set-pieces, while Blackford also fizzed a ball in and saw a body flung in the way. On the stroke of the 90th minute, however, Argyle finally got the chance he wanted; on the turn, with a pass from Rhys Taylor.

The Ringmer striker needed no second invitation, placing a beautiful finish into the bottom left corner from six yards. With both teams spent and cup rules stipulating no extra time, we went to penalties.

After three unforgettable matches this season in which the two teams have shared 15 goals, it was fitting that this Semi-Final went the distance. For some time, it looked like the shoot-out would do exactly the same.

Ten faultless penalties saw the score level at 5-5, with Rhys Taylor, Blackford, Coleman, Ellis Webster and Ben Earle holding their nerve superbly. It seemed Ringmer ‘keeper Ben Taylor was getting closer with each Rotherfield attempt, but the hosts refused to fold when shooting second.

Then, it came down to the unscheduled takers. Seventeen-year-old Maison Butterworth, fresh off scoring his second senior goal the week prior, asked to take Ringmer’s sixth penalty and serenely beat Woodroofe.

Rotherfield’s Nathan Millroy, who was introduced specifically for the shoot-out, then fired towards the bottom left corner but was met with a perfect pounce from Taylor. The Ringmer ‘keeper held on to make the save and spark classic shoot-out celebrations, with his teammates sprinting over to mob the 18-year-old.

Even Haddon, Hart and their support staff got involved, with the team effort being recognised as Ringmer sealed a first-ever cup final appearance for the first team.

Ringmer can now make preparations for a first cup final involvement for the village since the 2016-17 season, when their predecessors, AFC Ringmer, also reached the Montgomery Cup final. They will await to hear a date and venue for the Final, but with Oxted & District awaiting them, the sternest test is left until last.

Before that, Ringmer have their final two matches of the MSFL Premier Division campaign to complete, with history on the line. Following a 1-1 draw for Westfield against Oxted & District, Ringmer know that – barring an improbable goal difference swing – three more points can seal promotion to Step 6.

While they are without action this weekend, they return on Saturday 19th April, at home to local rivals Ridgewood, in search of a potentially decisive win. Kick-off will be at 2pm in that contest, with free entry for all fans at the CCG.

Ringmer AFC: B. Taylor, Coleman (Howard, 79’), Wilton, Oliver (Northeast, 68’), Northeast (C) ((Scott, 46’) Coleman, 90+5), Webster, Cullen (Butterworth, 68’), Blackford, Argyle, Earle, R. Taylor

For a full album of match photos, go to https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjC7ZNm

To hear manager Tommy Haddon’s post-match thoughts, see https://x.com/WillHugall/status/1908637912457207898