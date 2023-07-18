Shoreham FC boss on season’s plans: If you’re a plonker you won’t survive here

Shoreham manager Michael Death is content with the way his squad are building up towards the new Southern Combination premier division season – and has given a blunt assessment of the type of player that will or won’t succeed at Middle Road.

We caught up with Death after the Musselmen drew 2-2 at home to Worthing United and as ever he had plenty to say – about the match and the shape of his squad as the new challenge awaits last season’s Division 1 title winners.

He said: “It was a decent enough game, considering the wind was causing havoc and disrupting the play quite a bit. Both teams played some good football in spells and it was relatively competitive too.

Shoreham celebrate one of their goals in the 2-2 friendly draw with Worthing United | Picture: Stephen Goodger

“I was a touch disappointed that we didn’t go in at half-time with a stronger lead, being 1-0 up after a brilliant goal from one of our under-18s, Aiden Eckworth-Jones, which was extremely pleasing.

"We’d hit the post and had another one cleared off the line and didn’t have any trouble defensively, but at 1-0 and with the wind against us second half it was going to be difficult at times.

“Our first choice keeper went off in the first half with a dislocated finger, so our back-up came in and unfortunately didn’t read the wind at their first ball forward in the second half and it ultimately led to an equaliser.

“We settled down quite nicely after that and took the lead again through a brilliant goal from Danny Jones.

"Both teams made lots of changes after that, we gave more youngsters some game time and they improved their team up front by bringing on their decent centre forward, Hills.

“A little bit of overplaying at the back caused us to make a mistake and give away a free kick, that their number 10 did brilliantly to put away.”

Death is happy with how his 2023-24 squad is coming together. “The disappointing one for me was losing Marcus Richmond to Seaford but I absolutely love him to bits and want him to do well and be happy wherever he is and whatever he does,” Death said. "He’s a great player and even better person.

"I was hoping to keep Alex Duncan too, but he has just started a new weekend job and we wish him all the best.

"There’s a couple from last season we still have question marks over, but in regards to new signings I’m pleased to have George Holah in from Forest Row, a playmaker and wide player; Joe Southam who will be trying to establish himself as the No1 goalkeeper and really push on, and most recently Alfie Mitchell.

“Alfie is a proper player. But it’s time now for him to show it. He will have the platform and support from me to do that, but it’s down to him to decide how good he really wants to be, the sky is honestly the limit.

“We’ve also added the experience of Tom Graves and will be looking to add two or three more over the next couple of weeks. It’s not a scattergun approach with me, you have to be the right fit for the team. As a club we want good characters as much as we want good players.

"If you’re a plonker, you’re not going to survive here, if you’re no good, it’ll be tough for you too, but if it turns out you’re both, then of course it’s just a waste of everyone’s time.