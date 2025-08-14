The new Southern Combination Football League start had a winning start for Shoreham.

Under new manager Lol Edwards, and with a number of new players in the side, they saw off Crawley Down Gatwick in a 2-0 win at sunny Middle Road. See the match in pictures by Stephen Goodger here.

Alfie Marchant scored both goals as the Musselmen quickly put their FA Cup exit at Three Bridges behind them. On Tuesday night they won again – James Lyon-Monk and Tatylor Harding’s goals earning a 2-0 win at Little Common.

Boss Edwards, speaking after Saturday’s win, told the Herald he was happy with progress.

Shoreham on their way to beating Crawley Down Gatwick | Picture by Stephen Goodger

“Pre-season went well, all things considered. Player availability was a bit of a challenge – it seems like more than ever, the lads fancy a holiday in July!

“But we expected that, and we planned accordingly. We knew coming into this season that we needed a full rebuild.

“We’ve only kept Elliot Dailly and Tony Timms from last year’s squad, which tells you the scale of the job.

“But credit to the staff – we’ve brought in the players we targeted, strengthened the coaching set-up and created a real foundation to build from.

“It was important to strip things back and start afresh, and that’s what we’ve done. Getting that first league win is always a boost. We’ve set ourselves a g ood standard now, and it’s up to us to maintain it.”

Lancing, on the other hand, have started with two league losses, againat Forest Row and Roffey. See inside for news of Wick.