Shoreham FC make management changes

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:09 BST
Shoreham FC have a new management team after parting company with Michael Death.

It’s been a tough season at Middle Road and the Musselmen still need a few points to make sure they avoid relegation to Division 1.

A club statement said: “We are pleased to announce the management/coaching team for the rest of the season – Tom Cousins, Tom Bold and Shane Lovell.

"They have moved quickly to bolster the squad with new signings.”

Shoreham's new management trio - picture via Shoreham FCplaceholder image
Shoreham's new management trio - picture via Shoreham FC

Those new recruits include Jay Popham, Tony Timms, Yassin Ainine, Scott Murphy, Shane Saunders and Zach Rice.

The management were put in place a few days after the club announced Death had left along with assistant Dean Gilmour.

Shoreham said: “The club would like to thank Michael and Dean for their time at the club and wish them all the best for the future. Shane Lovell will stay on as head coach.”

