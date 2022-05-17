Shoreham FC name new boss

Now Shoreham have moved fast to appoint his successor: "After a weekend of interviews the club is pleased to announce that Michael Death has been awarded the first team manager's position," the club said today.

"It was a close run decision with two other candidates but the club felt that Michael who has been with the club for three seasons and is now retired from playing the game would be a great fit. Michael knows the club inside and out and shares the club's vision. Michael will be announcing his coaching team very soon.

Michael Death is the new Shoreham manager / Picture: Will Charlton

"The club wishes Michael all the best for his new footballing journey."

Last Friday, Shoreham FC said: "It's with a heavy heart to announce two people from the management team will be leaving the club as of now.

"Mark Pulling, manager over the last three seasons, has left the club by mutual consent. The club would like to thank Mark for all his hard work over the past three seasons which saw the senior team reach two quarter finals and just fell short of the final hurdle for promotion in the play-off finals.