Shoreham FC name new boss

Pulling and the Musselmen parted company last week after the club missed promotion from SCFL division one with defeat in the play-off final at Midhurst.
Now Shoreham have moved fast to appoint his successor: "After a weekend of interviews the club is pleased to announce that Michael Death has been awarded the first team manager's position," the club said today.
"It was a close run decision with two other candidates but the club felt that Michael who has been with the club for three seasons and is now retired from playing the game would be a great fit. Michael knows the club inside and out and shares the club's vision. Michael will be announcing his coaching team very soon.
"The club wishes Michael all the best for his new footballing journey."
Last Friday, Shoreham FC said: "It's with a heavy heart to announce two people from the management team will be leaving the club as of now.
"Mark Pulling, manager over the last three seasons, has left the club by mutual consent. The club would like to thank Mark for all his hard work over the past three seasons which saw the senior team reach two quarter finals and just fell short of the final hurdle for promotion in the play-off finals.
"Mark's three-year legacy is that the club is in a better place footballing wise and has set a great platform for the new manager for the season ahead. Head coach Stefano Berardinis has also left for pastures new."