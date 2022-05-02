Shoreham FC one game from glory - but Midhurst stand in their way

They visit Midhurst and Easebourne on Saturday after triumphing 2-0 in their SCFL division one play-off semi-final at Seaford.

The Musselmen took around 100 supporters to East Sussex cheer the team on.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoreham started off as the more positive of the two teams, Ramon Santos and Harry Heath being the two Shoreham players to go close twice in the first 15 minutes.

Shoreham players celebrate their win at Seaford / Pictures: Will Charlton

Shoreham kept the pressure on Seaford and it paid off with Dan Momah firing home from 18 yards, making it 1-0 to Shoreham in the 21st minute.

Pressure from the Musselmen continued in the first half although Seaford had an eight-yard shot on goal which should have made it 1-1 but the ball skied over the bar.

The second half saw Seaford start much better than the first half, with more chances being created.

Shoreham in action at Seaford / Pictures: Will Charlton

Most were goal area scrambles from set pieces.

Shoreham keeper Ricardo Alves was asked to show his talent by pulling off a great save from a powerful shot from Seaford which he tipped over the bar.

With Seaford trying to keep the pressure up to equalise, Heath converted a cross from Santos from six yards out, to make it 2-0 Shoreham in the 69th minute.

Shoreham at Seaford / Pictures: Will Charlton

Seaford tried to get back in the game after the second goal but to no avail.

To make matters worse for the home side, Seaford’s Jayson Sowter was shown a red card.

This sealed Seaford's fate and Shoreham go into the play-off final away to Midhurst & Easbourne.

The Stags finished second in the table and beat Epsom and Ewell 2-1 in their play-off semi-final last weekend.