Action from Shoreham's 2-0 win at Worthing United in division one of the SCFL / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham FC win at Worthing United - 28 pictures from the match

Goals by Jon Lansdale and Ramon Santos earned Shoreham a 2-0 win at Worthing United to keep alive their promotion hopes.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th April 2022, 2:06 pm

Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to capture the action as the Mussels won to stay fifth in the SCFL division one table, two points off third and five points off second. See the best of the pictures on this page and the ones linked. Get all the local football - including full reaction to Worthing FC's Isthmian premier title win - in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.

